Vaughn Grissom News: Goes deep twice Tuesday
Grissom went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
Grissom did significant damage against Cleveland's pitching, taking Gavin Williams deep for a two-run homer in the first inning before adding a solo shot off Logan Allen in the fifth. The latter blast restored the Angels' lead at 6-5, but the bullpen couldn't protect it. Tuesday marked Grissom's first multi-homer game of the season and represented an encouraging power display for the 25-year-old, who has gone yard a career-high nine times in 2026.
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