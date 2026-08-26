Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Goes deep twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Grissom went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Grissom did significant damage against Cleveland's pitching, taking Gavin Williams deep for a two-run homer in the first inning before adding a solo shot off Logan Allen in the fifth. The latter blast restored the Angels' lead at 6-5, but the bullpen couldn't protect it. Tuesday marked Grissom's first multi-homer game of the season and represented an encouraging power display for the 25-year-old, who has gone yard a career-high nine times in 2026.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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