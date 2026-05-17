Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Grissom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grissom started the previous seven games and will hit the bench after going 5-for-27 with a double and a homer during that span. Adam Frazier will step in at the keystone and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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