Vaughn Grissom News: Homers in Wednesday's win
Grissom went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Rockies.
Grissom has hit safely in seven straight games and has an extra-base hit in five of those contests. The second baseman batted .190 and slugged .310 in May, but he's showing signs of more consistency early in June. Overall, he's hitting .246 with a .735 OPS, four homers, 27 RBI, 14 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases over 154 plate appearances this season.
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