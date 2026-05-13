Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Lofts second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 6:27am

Grissom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

The 25-year-old infielder drove a Franco Aleman fastball 406 feet the other way to right-center field in the eighth inning for the game's final bit of offense. It was Grissom's second homer of the season, and while he's also seen occasional action at first base and third base, he's emerged as the primary second baseman for the Halos since joining the big-league roster a month ago. Over his last 16 contests, Grissom is slashing .278/.310/.500 with six doubles, two long balls, four runs and nine RBI.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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