Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Moving toward everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:33am

Grissom will start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old will occupy a prominent spot in the order for the series finale while the White Sox send lefty Noah Schultz to the hill. While Grissom has been a regular presence in the lineup against lefties since being activated from the injured list April 11, he's starting to gain some traction in the lineup against right-handed pitching, too. Grissom has started at second base over Adam Frazier in three of the Angels' last four matchups with righties and is holding down a .280/.356/.420 slash line with a 7:4 BB:K over 59 plate appearances on the season. Grissom hasn't yet produced much in the way of counting statistics with one home run, zero steals, seven RBI and six runs in 17 games, but the excellent approach he's displayed at the plate could lead to better production in a near-everyday role.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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