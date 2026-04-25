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Vaughn Grissom News: Pair of doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Grissom went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

Activated from the injured list two weeks ago, Grissom's pair of doubles off left-hander Noah Cameron on Friday were his first two extra-base hits of the 2026 campaign. Through his first 32 plate appearances of the season, Grissom is slashing .292/.419/.375 with three RBI, four runs scored and a 6:2 BB:K.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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