Vaughn Grissom News: Pair of doubles in loss

Grissom went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

Activated from the injured list two weeks ago, Grissom's pair of doubles off left-hander Noah Cameron on Friday were his first two extra-base hits of the 2026 campaign. Through his first 32 plate appearances of the season, Grissom is slashing .292/.419/.375 with three RBI, four runs scored and a 6:2 BB:K.