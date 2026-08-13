Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Records first steal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 11:36pm

Grissom went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Grissom has gone 14-for-58 (.241) over his last 15 games, adding four extra-base hits and six RBI with a 1:15 BB:K in that span. The infielder's been seeing more time at third base lately to cover for a slumping Denzer Guzman, though Guzman had a three-hit effort while playing shortstop Thursday. Grissom would likely be in more of a utility role if the Angels were getting quality at-bats from around the infield, but he's managed to carve out pretty steady playing time for himself. Grissom is hitting .249 with a .692 OPS, seven home runs, 47 RBI, 31 runs scored, 16 doubles and a steal over 80 contests this season.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaughn Grissom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaughn Grissom See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago