Vaughn Grissom News: Resting Saturday
Grissom isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Grissom will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after going 1-for-12 with two RBI during the Angels' last series against the Athletics. Oswald Peraza will get the nod at the keystone Saturday, and Donovan Walton will man the hot corner.
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