Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:05pm

Grissom isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Grissom will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after going 1-for-12 with two RBI during the Angels' last series against the Athletics. Oswald Peraza will get the nod at the keystone Saturday, and Donovan Walton will man the hot corner.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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