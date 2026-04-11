Vaughn Grissom News: Returns from IL

The Angels reinstated Grissom (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Grissom has been on the injured list for the first few weeks of the season due to a sprained left wrist, but he's been playing rehab games in Triple-A since March 31. The 25-year-old logged a base hit in each of his nine minor-league contests, finishing his assignment 12-for-35 (.343) with five RBI and a run scored. Now fully healthy, he'll make his season debut at second base and bat sixth against the Reds on Saturday, though Oswald Peraza and Adam Frazier remain in the mix for playing time at the keystone. Jeimer Candelario was DFA'd in a corresponding move.