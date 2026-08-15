Vaughn Grissom News: Sitting Saturday
Grissom isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television reports.
Grissom will catch a breather Saturday after going 4-for-20 with an RBI, two runs and a steal across the Angels' last five games. Adam Frazier will man the keystone and bat eighth while Grissom rests.
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