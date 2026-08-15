Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Grissom isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television reports.

Grissom will catch a breather Saturday after going 4-for-20 with an RBI, two runs and a steal across the Angels' last five games. Adam Frazier will man the keystone and bat eighth while Grissom rests.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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