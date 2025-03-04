Fantasy Baseball
Vaughn Grissom

Vaughn Grissom News: Stacking starts at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Grissom leads the Red Sox with six starts at second base this spring, Joe Weil of WEEI reports.

Top prospect Kristian Campbell has only started once at the keystone while getting three starts in left field. Grissom is limited to second base, so it makes sense that he wouldn't be playing other positions, but if the Red Sox happen to open with Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) on the injured list, Grissom could be the Opening Day starter at second base.

Vaughn Grissom
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
