Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Starts Grapefruit League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 9:04am

Grissom started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against the Rays.

While third base has been the hot topic at the start of Boston's spring training, it has great impact on second base. That's where Grissom, Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton are competing for the starting job. Campbell came off the bench Saturday, going 0-for-1 with a walk and made a diving snare of a line drive in the seventh inning. The second base battle becomes moot, if the Red Sox opt to leave Rafael Devers at third base and have Alex Bregman start at second base.

Vaughn Grissom
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
