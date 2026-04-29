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Vaughn Grissom News: Swats first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Grissom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

The 25-year-old infielder got his first start of the season against a right-handed pitcher, getting the nod at first base in place of a resting Nolan Schanuel, and Grissom took advantage by driving an Erick Fedde sweeper over the left-field fence in the seventh inning. Grissom's slashing an impressive .342/.413/.526 through 13 games since coming off the IL with four doubles, one homer, five RBI and six runs, and if he continues to show he can be more than a short-side platoon option, he could begin to push Adam Frazier aside at second base and stake a claim to the starting job.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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