Vaughn Grissom News: Swats first homer of 2026

Grissom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

The 25-year-old infielder got his first start of the season against a right-handed pitcher, getting the nod at first base in place of a resting Nolan Schanuel, and Grissom took advantage by driving an Erick Fedde sweeper over the left-field fence in the seventh inning. Grissom's slashing an impressive .342/.413/.526 through 13 games since coming off the IL with four doubles, one homer, five RBI and six runs, and if he continues to show he can be more than a short-side platoon option, he could begin to push Adam Frazier aside at second base and stake a claim to the starting job.