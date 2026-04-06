Victor Arias Injury: Could return in May

Double-A New Hampshire placed Arias (shoulder) on the 7-day injured list April 3, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Arias had shoulder surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder in the fall and is aiming to return by mid-May. The 22-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder has succeeded in the lower levels but he has a .592 OPS in 39 career games at Double-A, so he will likely remain there for the rest of the season once healthy.