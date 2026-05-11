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Victor Arias News: Returns from shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Arias (shoulder) has gone 2-for-7 with a solo home run and a double in two games for Double-A New Hampshire since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Arias opened the season on the shelf while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder, but he appears to be back to full health after making his first two starts with New Hampshire in center field rather than as a designated hitter. The 22-year-old was cleared to join the Double-A club after he completed a five-game rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin.

Victor Arias
Toronto Blue Jays
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