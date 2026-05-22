Victor Bericoto News: Contract selected by Giants

The Giants selected Bericoto's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old has put together a .299/.355/.449 slash line with six home runs over his first 43 contests with Sacramento this season. Bericoto is a corner outfielder and first baseman by trade, and he will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. It's unclear at this point what the Giants' corresponding roster move will be.