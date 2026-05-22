Victor Bericoto headshot

Victor Bericoto News: Contract selected by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:40am

The Giants selected Bericoto's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old has put together a .299/.355/.449 slash line with six home runs over his first 43 contests with Sacramento this season. Bericoto is a corner outfielder and first baseman by trade, and he will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. It's unclear at this point what the Giants' corresponding roster move will be.

Victor Bericoto
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Bericoto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Bericoto See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 19, 2023