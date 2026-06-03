Victor Bericoto News: Hits first career home run

Bericoto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Bericoto crushed an opposite field home run off of Robert Gasser in the fifth to score the only run of the entire game for both teams. Bericoto has been playing primarily in right field since being called up in late May. He has only 12 plate appearances in eight games played, but has three hits so far.