Victor Bericoto News: On bench for second straight game

Bericoto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Bericoto will hit the bench for the second straight game while the Giants hand Turner Hill another start in left field. Though he appeared to be in good position to take on a full-time role after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bericoto has gone 2-for-12 with five strikeouts in three games following his return and looks like he'll have to settle for a timeshare in the corner outfield with Hill.