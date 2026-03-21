Victor Bericoto News: Sent to MiLB camp

The Giants reassigned Bericoto to minor-league camp Friday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bericoto joined the Giants for spring training for the first time in his career, slashing .429/.432/.714 with 13 RBI, eight runs scored, three long balls and three doubles across 44 plate appearances in 19 games. The 24-year-old outfielder is a candidate for a big-league call-up at some point this season, and manager Tony Vitello spoke highly of Bericoto's work ethic. "He doesn't want anyone to outwork him," Vitello said. "He wants reps. I think we all know with experience, he's going to play at this level."