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Victor Bericoto News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:26pm

Bericoto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bericoto will receive a day off after going 2-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts since his return from the injured list Tuesday. Turner Hill will pick up a start in left field and bat seventh.

Victor Bericoto
San Francisco Giants
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