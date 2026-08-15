Victor Bericoto News: Sitting down Saturday
Bericoto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bericoto will receive a day off after going 2-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts since his return from the injured list Tuesday. Turner Hill will pick up a start in left field and bat seventh.
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