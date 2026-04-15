Victor Caratini News: Drawing 10th straight start
Caratini will start at designated hitter and will bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Though Caratini doesn't sit atop the depth chart at any spot, he's been able to see steady playing time this season through his duties as the Twins' backup catcher and as a platoon partner for the left-handed-hitting Kody Clemens. Caratini will draw his 10th consecutive start Wednesday, with six coming at first base or DH against lefties and the other four coming as a catcher versus righties when Ryan Jeffers has received a breather.
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