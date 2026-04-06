Victor Caratini News: Drives in three runs

Caratini went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 7-3 victory over the Tigers.

Caratini was a run-producing force, driving in three runs as part of his second two-hit performance of the young campaign. Through seven games, the veteran is hitting .269/.333/.269 with no extra-base hits and four RBI. While he's not entrenched as an everyday player, Caratini has seen frequent opportunities, spelling Ryan Jeffers behind the plate and drawing starts at first base over Kody Clemens against left-handed pitching.