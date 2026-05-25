Victor Caratini News: Exiting starting lineup
Caratini is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the White Sox.
Caratini is the Twins' new primary catcher after Ryan Jeffers (hand) got injured, but he'll get a breather for Monday's matinee. Alex Jackson is behind the dish and batting ninth.
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