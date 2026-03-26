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Victor Caratini News: Gets start at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Caratini started at first base and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 2-1 loss against the Orioles.

It looks like Caratini could be Minnesota's starting first baseman against left-handed pitchers. At the least, it shows new manager Derek Shelton isn't afraid to use both Caratini and Ryan Jeffers in the same lineup. Caratini may get more playing time than expected in the backup catcher role.

Victor Caratini
Minnesota Twins
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