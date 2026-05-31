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Victor Caratini News: Handed day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

He'll receive a breather after he started behind the plate each of the last three days while going 3-for-10 with a double, two walks and two RBI. Alex Jackson will replace Caratini as the Twins' starting catcher in the series finale.

Victor Caratini
Minnesota Twins
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