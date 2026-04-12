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Victor Caratini News: Piling up starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

With top backstop Ryan Jeffers receiving the afternoon off, Caratini will fill in behind the dish in what marks the latter's seventh consecutive start. Caratini has made three starts at first base, three at catcher and one at designated hitter during that stretch, but he's largely benefited from the Twins facing four left-handed starters in those seven games. The Twins are still likely to use Caratini on more of a part-time basis against right-handed pitching.

Victor Caratini
Minnesota Twins
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