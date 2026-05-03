Victor Caratini News: Playing time fading
Caratini will start at catcher and bat cleanup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
After a recent stretch where he made 11 consecutive starts while moving between catcher, first base and designated hitter, Caratini has moved into more of a part-time role. Caratini will be included in the lineup for just the seventh time in the Twins' last 15 games, stepping in behind the plate while top backstop Ryan Jeffers receives the afternoon off.
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