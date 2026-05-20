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Victor Caratini News: Poised for regular run behind plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 8:45am

Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Caratini will work behind the dish for the second straight game and should be in line for ample playing time as the Twins' No. 1 catcher for the foreseeable future after Ryan Jeffers landed on the shelf Tuesday with a hand injury that will likely sideline him for at least six weeks. A career .241 hitter, Caratini could prove to be useful in mixed leagues that start two catchers since he's the rare backstop that isn't a total liability in batting average, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to provide much production in other categories if he continues to occupy a spot in the bottom half of the Minnesota lineup.

Victor Caratini
Minnesota Twins
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