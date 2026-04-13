Victor Caratini News: Slugs three-run homer
Caratini went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Monday's 13-6 victory over the Red Sox.
Caratini's lone hit was a loud one, as he crushed a Garrett Crochet cutter into the second deck for a three-run homer to extend the Twins' lead to double digits in the second inning. The veteran switch hitter has seen ample playing time between catcher and first base to open the 2026 campaign, appearing in 14 games while hitting .271/.373/.354 with a homer, a double, five runs and eight RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Caratini See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Caratini See More