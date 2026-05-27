Victor Caratini News: Taking seat Wednesday
Caratini is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
It's a routine day off for Caratini, who has a lowly .406 OPS in May. Alex Jackson will do the catching and bat ninth for the Twins.
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