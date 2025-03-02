Victor Mederos News: Cut from big-league camp

The Angels optioned Mederos to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Mederos is entering his third season as a member of the Angels' 40-man roster, but he made just seven total appearances at the big-league level between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns and was facing an uphill battle to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. All seven of his big-league outings have come relief, but the 23-year-old righty will likely work out of the rotation at Salt Lake to begin the upcoming season.