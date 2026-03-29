Victor Mederos News: DFA'd by Halos
The Angels designated Mederos for assignment Sunday.
The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster and will lose his place on the 40-man roster after he surrendered seven earned runs over three frames in his season debut for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Mederos could remain with Salt Lake if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
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