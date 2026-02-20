Victor Mederos News: Fully healthy after shoulder issue

Mederos is without restrictions in Angels camp after finishing last season on the injured list with right shoulder soreness, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Mederos missed the final month-plus of the 2025 campaign but began his normal offseason throwing routine in mid-October. The 24-year-old made five appearances (three starts) for the Angels last season, yielding 14 runs with a 14:12 K:BB over 17 frames. Mederos is unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster but could be one of the first arms called upon when the Angels need a starter.