Victor Mederos headshot

Victor Mederos News: Promotion forthcoming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 10:50pm

Mederos is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

This promotion isn't official just yet, and Atlanta would need to make a corresponding move to make room on the active roster for Mederos. The 24-year-old, who was traded to Atlanta from the Angels in April in exchange for international bonus pool money, has worked to a 4.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 24.1 innings this season at Triple-A.

Victor Mederos
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mederos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mederos See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
74 days ago