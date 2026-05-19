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Victor Mederos News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Atlanta recalled Mederos from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Mederos will give Atlanta some length in the bullpen following Monday's blowout loss in Miami. The 24-year-old holds a 4.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 24.1 innings this season with Gwinnett.

Victor Mederos
Atlanta Braves
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