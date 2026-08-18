Victor Mesa Injury: Aggravates hamstring Tuesday

Manager Kevin Cash said Mesa aggravated his left hamstring injury Tuesday and could require a trip to the 10-day injured list, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Mesa was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous three contests. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning against Toronto and was lifted for a pinch hitter ahead of his second plate appearance in the fourth. Mesa is slashing .214/.288/.447 across 179 trips to the plate this season and has three multi-hit games this month.