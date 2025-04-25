Fantasy Baseball
Victor Mesa Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Mesa (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, Fish on the Farm reports.

Mesa has been slowed by a right hamstring strain that he suffered at the beginning of spring training but has finally been cleared to test things out in games. The 23-year-old outfielder slashed .259/.319/.430 with 13 home runs at Triple-A Jacksonville last season and will likely be assigned there once he's done rehabbing.

