Victor Mesa Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Mesa was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with left hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that he doesn't believe Mesa is dealing with anything serious and can be considered day-to-day. If Mesa ends up having to sit out a game or two, Jonny DeLuca would figure to take over as Tampa Bay's right fielder.
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