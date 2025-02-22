Victor Mesa Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Mesa reported tightness in his right hamstring Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The severity of Mesa's injury is currently unknown, but the Marlins will give him a couple of days to rest before re-evaluating him. The 23-year-old outfielder reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he slashed .259/.319/.430 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and five stolen bases across 355 plate appearances, but he has an outside chance to break camp with the big-league squad.
