Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 6:25am

Mesa reported tightness in his right hamstring Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The severity of Mesa's injury is currently unknown, but the Marlins will give him a couple of days to rest before re-evaluating him. The 23-year-old outfielder reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he slashed .259/.319/.430 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and five stolen bases across 355 plate appearances, but he has an outside chance to break camp with the big-league squad.

Victor Mesa
Miami Marlins
