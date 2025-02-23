Fantasy Baseball
Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa Injury: Facing multi-week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Mesa was diagnosed with a mild right hamstring strain Sunday and is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old reported tightness in the hamstring Saturday and will now be unavailable for at least the next few weeks. Mesa's injury will make it difficult for him to earn a spot on Miami's Opening Day roster, which is especially notable since he's out of minor-league options.

