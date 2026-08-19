Victor Mesa Injury: Likely headed to injured list
The Rays are likely to place Mesa (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mesa aggravated a left hamstring injury in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. There's no word yet on the severity, but Mesa will need some time on the IL to recover. Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade could see increased reps in right field while Mesa is sidelined.
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