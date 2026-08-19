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Victor Mesa Injury: Move to IL official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:01pm

The Rays placed Mesa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.

Mesa had missed out on three straight starts on account of tightness in the same hamstring before he made his return to the lineup for Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He was unable to finish out the game, however, after he aggravated the injury early in the contest. Mesa will now get some more time off to recover, and though the Rays aren't committing to a timeline for his return, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he's hopeful the outfielder will spend the minimum 10 days on the shelf, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Ryan Vilade and Jonny DeLuca are likely to see most of the reps in right field during Mesa's absence.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
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