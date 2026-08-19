Victor Mesa Injury: Move to IL official
The Rays placed Mesa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.
Mesa had missed out on three straight starts on account of tightness in the same hamstring before he made his return to the lineup for Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He was unable to finish out the game, however, after he aggravated the injury early in the contest. Mesa will now get some more time off to recover, and though the Rays aren't committing to a timeline for his return, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he's hopeful the outfielder will spend the minimum 10 days on the shelf, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Ryan Vilade and Jonny DeLuca are likely to see most of the reps in right field during Mesa's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More