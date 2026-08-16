Victor Mesa Injury: Omitted from lineup Sunday
Mesa (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Mesa exited Friday's 6-5 loss after seven innings due to left hamstring tightness and will be left out of the starting nine for a second straight day. According to MLB.com, manager Kevin Cash labeled Mesa as day-to-day and said that the young outfielder is "going to be OK," so Mesa appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. Mesa was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss, which suggests that his absence Sunday may have more to do with a lefty (Trevor Rogers) starting for the Orioles than the hamstring injury.
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