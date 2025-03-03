Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa Injury: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

The Marlins optioned Mesa (hamstring) to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

They also reassigned Justin King (adductor), Woo-Suk Go (finger), Freddy Tarnok (ankle), Ryan Ignoffo and Jakob Marsee (oblique) to minor-league camp. All but Ignoffo are currently injured and there are fewer reps to go around in Marlins camp. Mesa is dealing with a right hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined for at least another week or two.

Victor Mesa
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now