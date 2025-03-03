Victor Mesa Injury: Optioned to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Mesa (hamstring) to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

They also reassigned Justin King (adductor), Woo-Suk Go (finger), Freddy Tarnok (ankle), Ryan Ignoffo and Jakob Marsee (oblique) to minor-league camp. All but Ignoffo are currently injured and there are fewer reps to go around in Marlins camp. Mesa is dealing with a right hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined for at least another week or two.