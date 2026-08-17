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Victor Mesa Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 1:54pm

Mesa (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mesa hasn't started a game since exiting Friday's series opener due to left hamstring tightness, though he appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday. The outfielder is considered day-to-day. Ryan Vilade will handle right field for the Rays on Monday.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
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