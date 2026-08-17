Victor Mesa Injury: Remains out Monday
Mesa (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mesa hasn't started a game since exiting Friday's series opener due to left hamstring tightness, though he appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday. The outfielder is considered day-to-day. Ryan Vilade will handle right field for the Rays on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More