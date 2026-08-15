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Victor Mesa Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Mesa (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mesa was pulled from Friday's contest due to tightness in his left hamstring, and he'll take a day off Saturday to heal. Jonny DeLuca will fill in as Tampa Bay's right fielder and bat sixth.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
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