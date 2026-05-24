Victor Mesa News: Called up by Tampa Bay
The Rays recalled Mesa from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Mesa will join the Rays as a replacement on the active roster for Jonny DeLuca (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. In DeLuca's absence, Mesa should see a fair amount of starts in the outfield, especially against right-handed pitching. He'll be on the bench for Sunday's game against the Yankees, however, with southpaw Ryan Weathers on the hill for New York.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More