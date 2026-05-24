Victor Mesa News: Called up by Tampa Bay

The Rays recalled Mesa from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Mesa will join the Rays as a replacement on the active roster for Jonny DeLuca (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. In DeLuca's absence, Mesa should see a fair amount of starts in the outfield, especially against right-handed pitching. He'll be on the bench for Sunday's game against the Yankees, however, with southpaw Ryan Weathers on the hill for New York.