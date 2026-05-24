Victor Mesa headshot

Victor Mesa News: Called up by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 8:40am

The Rays recalled Mesa from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Mesa will join the Rays as a replacement on the active roster for Jonny DeLuca (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. In DeLuca's absence, Mesa should see a fair amount of starts in the outfield, especially against right-handed pitching. He'll be on the bench for Sunday's game against the Yankees, however, with southpaw Ryan Weathers on the hill for New York.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mesa See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
96 days ago