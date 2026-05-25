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Victor Mesa News: Getting start versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Mesa will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Orioles.

With Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) likely sidelined until after the All-star break, Mesa could get some run in right field against right-handed pitching. The 24-year-old has slashed .329/.420/.543 with two home runs and one stolen base over 18 contests at Triple-A Durham this season.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
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