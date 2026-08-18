Victor Mesa News: Good to go Tuesday
Mesa (hamstring) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Blue jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 24-year-old didn't start the past three games after exiting Friday's contest due to left hamstring tightness, but he's back in action Tuesday against Toronto righty Jose Soriano. Mesa has been performing well at the plate lately with five extra-base hits (two homers) and a .955 OPS across his last eight games.
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