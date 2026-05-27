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Victor Mesa News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Mesa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mesa will head to the bench after he went 2-for-8 with a home run and a walk over the first two games of the series in Baltimore. While Ryan Vilade will get the nod in right field Wednesday against Orioles righty Trey Gibson, the left-handed-hitting Mesa is the better bet to see the bulk of the starts versus righties while he's up with the big club.

Victor Mesa
Tampa Bay Rays
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